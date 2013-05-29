May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Iberdrola International BV

Guarantor Iberdrola S.A

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.464

Yield 2.958 pct

Spread 158 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.3bp

over Bunds

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Commerzbank,

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

