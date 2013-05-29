BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Iberdrola International BV
Guarantor Iberdrola S.A
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 11, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.464
Yield 2.958 pct
Spread 158 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.3bp
over Bunds
Payment Date June 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Commerzbank,
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".