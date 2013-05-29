BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 07, 2023
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.612
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 255.2bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 07, 2013
Bookrunner Societe Generale CIB
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA & Danske
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0867612466
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".