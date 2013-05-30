* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.16
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.44 percent lower.
* Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday,
undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as
investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of
the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme.
* Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 6.43
billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
showed.
* Trading may remain volatile ahead of the expiry of May
derivatives contracts later in the day, with investors also
watching January-March economic growth data due on Friday.
* India's economic growth probably nudged up in the three months
to March from a near four-year low the previous quarter, a
Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, suggesting a gradual turnaround
from a prolonged slowdown.
* Also on watch, March-quarter earnings from Mahindra and
Mahindra Ltd, DLF Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd
.
