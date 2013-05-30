* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.16 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.44 percent lower. * Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday, undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 6.43 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Trading may remain volatile ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts later in the day, with investors also watching January-March economic growth data due on Friday. * India's economic growth probably nudged up in the three months to March from a near four-year low the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, suggesting a gradual turnaround from a prolonged slowdown. * Also on watch, March-quarter earnings from Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, DLF Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)