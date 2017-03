* India's old benchmark bond yield is likely to open firm tailing a drop in global crude prices. It ended 3 bps higher at 7.39 pct on Wednesday. * Oil futures slid nearly 2 percent on Wednesday as U.S. equity markets fell and investors worried about an uncertain demand outlook for the global economy following weak growth forecasts for China. * Expectations of a firm opening in rupee is also seen supporting sentiments. * Reserve Bank of India will sell the new series of inflation indexed federal government bonds 2023 using uniform price method, it said on Wednesday. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released on Friday, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)