* USD/INR is expected to edge lower versus its Wednesday's close of 56.17/18, tracking gains in regional currencies. However, domestic shares will be watched closely for trading during the session. * Asian currencies are mostly trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are down 0.09 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is 0.47 percent lower. * The dollar remained under pressure in early Asian trading on Thursday, after tumbling more than one percent against the yen in the previous session, on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus for the time being. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released on Friday, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)