* India's old benchmark bond yield is 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.37 percent, largely driven by a drop in global crude prices. * The new 10-year bond yield is also 2 bps lower at 7.14 percent. * Oil futures slid nearly 2 percent on Wednesday as U.S. equity markets fell and investors worried about an uncertain demand outlook for the global economy following weak growth forecasts for China. * A firmer rupee opening is also seen supporting sentiments after the recent fall to 10-month lows sparked fears about the funding of the current account deficit. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell the new series of inflation indexed federal government bonds 2023 using uniform price method, it said on Wednesday. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released on Friday, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)