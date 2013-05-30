* India's main BSE index falls 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.27 percent, heading for a second day of falls ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts later in the day. * Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday, undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme. * Lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd decline 1.9 percent on caution ahead of quarterly economic growth data on Friday. * India's state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp falls 2.1 percent after it reported a higher-than-expected 40 percent slump in quarterly profit, as higher taxes, write-offs for dry wells and additional depreciation offset rising sales. * However, shares in Tata Motors Ltd gain 3.7 percent after its quarterly earnings beat estimates, helped by better-than-expected margins at unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)