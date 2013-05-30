* India's main BSE index falls 0.18 percent and the
broader NSE index is down 0.27 percent, heading for a
second day of falls ahead of the expiry of May derivatives
contracts later in the day.
* Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday,
undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as
investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of
the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme.
* Lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd decline 1.9 percent
on caution ahead of quarterly economic growth data on Friday.
* India's state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp
falls 2.1 percent after it reported a higher-than-expected 40
percent slump in quarterly profit, as higher taxes, write-offs
for dry wells and additional depreciation offset rising sales.
* However, shares in Tata Motors Ltd gain 3.7 percent
after its quarterly earnings beat estimates, helped by
better-than-expected margins at unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd
.
