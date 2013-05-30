* India's DLF Ltd may miss January-March profit consensus forecasts when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects DLF to report a profit of 1.76 billion rupees ($31.33 million) for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 1.90 billion rupees. * Shares in DLF are down 3.4 percent at 0642 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)