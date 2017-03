* India's old benchmark bond yield is 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.36 percent. The new 10-year bond yield is 2 bps lower at 7.14 percent. * Dealers say some buying coming in after yields have risen 5 bps over last two sessions. * Yields rose on concerns about the funding of the current account deficit after the rupee slid to a 10-month low. * Oil futures slid nearly 2 percent on Wednesday as U.S. equity markets fell and investors worried about an uncertain demand outlook for the global economy following weak growth forecasts for China. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released on Friday, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)