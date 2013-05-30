* USD/INR gains to 56.24/25 versus its close of 56.17/18 on Wednesday, tracking a drop in the euro and on the back of heavy dollar demand from importers to meet month-end commitments. * Traders say oil firms are among the major buyers of the greenback so far on Thursday. * The euro trading at $1.2966, down from the session's high of $1.2985. * Choppy domestic shares also failing to provide much respite. Shares trading flat on the day. * Traders, however, expect the upside for the pair to be capped at 56.35-40 levels for the day as exporters are expected to step in to sell the greenback around those levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)