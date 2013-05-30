* USD/INR gains to 56.24/25 versus its close of
56.17/18 on Wednesday, tracking a drop in the euro and on the
back of heavy dollar demand from importers to meet month-end
commitments.
* Traders say oil firms are among the major buyers of the
greenback so far on Thursday.
* The euro trading at $1.2966, down from the session's
high of $1.2985.
* Choppy domestic shares also failing to provide much respite.
Shares trading flat on the day.
* Traders, however, expect the upside for the pair to be capped
at 56.35-40 levels for the day as exporters are expected to step
in to sell the greenback around those levels.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)