* India's main BSE index falls 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.13 percent, heading for a second day of falls ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts later in the day. * Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday, undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme. * ICICI Bank Ltd declines 3.3 percent, while other lenders also fall, on caution ahead of quarterly economic growth data on Friday. * Cipla Ltd's shares also fall 4 percent after it reported an 8.2 percent fall in quarterly net profit, lagging street estimates, as sales growth in its key domestic market slowed down. * State-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp falls 2 percent after it reported a higher-than-expected 40 percent slump in quarterly profit, as higher taxes, write-offs for dry wells and additional depreciation offset rising sales. * However, shares in Tata Motors Ltd gain 3.7 percent after its quarterly earnings beat estimates, helped by better-than-expected margins at unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)