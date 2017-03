* Indian overnight cash rates edge down to 7.00/7.10 percent from their Wednesday close of 7.25/7.30 percent as funds released into the system due to a bond redemption. * The 9.81 percent 2013 bond matures on Thursday for a total amount of 115.40 billion rupees. * Traders say dollar outflows due to defence spending by the government also pushing down the cash/tom rates in the onshore forwards market and indirectly pushing call rates down. * Some banks also likely to have borrowed more from the central bank's repo window earlier in the day and offloading via the CBLO market or the cash market, traders say. * Cash rates are expected to hold between 7 percent and 7.50 percent on the reporting day on Friday. For bank borrowings from the repo window on Thursday see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)