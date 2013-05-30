May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 98.91
Reoffer price 98.91
ISIN DE000NLB2GB8
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 98.17
Reoffer price 98.17
ISIN DE000NLB2GC6
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 98.33
Reoffer price 98.33
ISIN DE000NLB2GD4
* * * *
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 97.58
Reoffer price 97.58
ISIN DE000NLB2GE2
* * * *
Tranche 5
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 97.48
Reoffer price 97.48
ISIN DE000NLB2GF9
* * * *
Tranche 6
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 97.77
Reoffer price 97.77
ISIN DE000NLB2GG7
* * * *
Tranche 7
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2024
Coupon 2.4 pct
Issue price 97.55
Reoffer price 97.55
ISIN DE000NLB2GH5
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
