May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 98.91

Reoffer price 98.91

ISIN DE000NLB2GB8

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 98.17

Reoffer price 98.17

ISIN DE000NLB2GC6

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 98.33

Reoffer price 98.33

ISIN DE000NLB2GD4

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 97.58

Reoffer price 97.58

ISIN DE000NLB2GE2

* * * *

Tranche 5

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 97.48

Reoffer price 97.48

ISIN DE000NLB2GF9

* * * *

Tranche 6

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 97.77

Reoffer price 97.77

ISIN DE000NLB2GG7

* * * *

Tranche 7

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2024

Coupon 2.4 pct

Issue price 97.55

Reoffer price 97.55

ISIN DE000NLB2GH5

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Data supplied by International Insider.