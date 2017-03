* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 basis points (bps) lower at 6.85 percent. * The one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.12 percent. * Dealers say long-end likely to get driven by global rates, particularly 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, with 6.78 percent-6.93 percent on 5-year likely to hold. * Short-end may respond to GDP and trade data and trade in the 7.05-7.20 percent band. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)