UPDATE 2-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l.
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
DUBAI, March 29 A small rebound in crude oil prices towards $52 barrel helped lift Saudi Arabia's stock index in early trade on Wednesday, in an otherwise quiet region.
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.