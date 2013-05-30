May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Uni-President China Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date June 06, 2016
Coupon 3.50 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.50 pct
Payment Date June 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, Deutsche Bank & Bank of America
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000 - 10
Governing Law Hong Kong
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.