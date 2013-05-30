BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in radiology group
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 28, 2033
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.532
Reoffer price 99.582
Yield 1.775 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0215376325
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Designation of Roel Z Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
ISTANBUL, March 29 Shares in Turkish state lender Halkbank plunged as much as 16 percent on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged one of its senior executives with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.