BRIEF-Siemens Ltd and Sumitomo Electric get order for HVDC link
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 28- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3076/3142 3080/3142 MEDIUM 30 3175/3351 3200/3351
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust drop on Tuesday * Silver off near one-month high hit in previous session (Updates prices, adds comment) By Arpan Varghese March 29 Gold inched down on Wednesday in the face of a key technical resistance and talks on further rate hikes this year saw the dollar move away from multi-month lows amid rising equities. "A resurgent U.S. dollar, along with higher U.S. yields and equities has taken the momentum out of the gold rally fo