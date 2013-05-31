* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.05 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.05 percent lower. * Asian shares recovered on Friday as global markets recovered overnight after lacklustre U.S. data eased concerns about an early end to the Federal Reserve's strong stimulus programme which has sharpened investor appetite for risk. * India will release the GDP data for the quarter through March at 0530 GMT. According to a Reuters poll of economists, GDP grew an annual 4.8 percent in the quarter, only slightly better than the 4.5 percent growth in the previous three months, which was the lowest in 15 quarters. ( * Dealers hope weaker growth may push the central bank to cut interest rates again, when it meets next month on June 17. * India will release the fiscal deficit and infrastructure output data for April at 0730 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)