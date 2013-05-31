* India's old benchmark bond yield is likely to edge higher in opening trade a day after the central bank governor said retail inflation remained high, dampening hopes for a rate cut. It ended 5 bps higher at 7.44 pct on Thursday. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday retail inflation is still high, and several upside risks to inflation remain. * Bond yield seen in the 7.43-48 range during the day, dealers say. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released at 0530 GMT, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of government bonds during the session. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)