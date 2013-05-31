* USD/INR is expected to edge lower in early trade versus its Thursday's close of 56.38/39, tracking gains in regional currencies. * Domestic shares will be watched closely for trading during the session. * Dealers say the Reserve Bank of India governor's comments on Thursday that inflation still remained high and it will take into account the current account deficit for policy decisions, will weigh, as it dampens rate-cut hopes in June policy review. * Asian currencies are mostly trading firmer versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are down 0.02 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is 0.13 percent lower. * The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week low against the euro on Friday after unexpectedly weak U.S. economic data dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus soon. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released at 0530 GMT, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)