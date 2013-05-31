* USD/INR is expected to edge lower in early trade
versus its Thursday's close of 56.38/39, tracking gains in
regional currencies.
* Domestic shares will be watched closely for trading during the
session.
* Dealers say the Reserve Bank of India governor's comments on
Thursday that inflation still remained high and it will take
into account the current account deficit for policy decisions,
will weigh, as it dampens rate-cut hopes in June policy review.
* Asian currencies are mostly trading firmer versus the dollar.
See for a snapshot.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are
down 0.02 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index
is 0.13 percent lower.
* The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week low against the euro
on Friday after unexpectedly weak U.S. economic data dampened
expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary
stimulus soon.
* Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled
to be released at 0530 GMT, and are hoping weaker growth will
push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month.
