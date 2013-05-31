* India's old benchmark bond yield rises 2 basis
points to 7.46 percent on continued selling after the central
bank governor said retail inflation remained high, dampening
hopes of a rate cut. Yields rose to a 2-week high of 7.49
percent.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on
Thursday retail inflation is still high, and several upside
risks to inflation remain.
* Dealers say if January-March GDP print is below market
expectations, yields may fall slightly on expectation of a repo
rate cut by the RBI. However, any sharp fall in yields will be
capped by the supply hitting the market as well as RBI chief's
tough stance on interest rates, they add.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of
government bonds during the session.
