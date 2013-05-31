* India's old benchmark bond yield rises 2 basis points to 7.46 percent on continued selling after the central bank governor said retail inflation remained high, dampening hopes of a rate cut. Yields rose to a 2-week high of 7.49 percent. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday retail inflation is still high, and several upside risks to inflation remain. * Dealers say if January-March GDP print is below market expectations, yields may fall slightly on expectation of a repo rate cut by the RBI. However, any sharp fall in yields will be capped by the supply hitting the market as well as RBI chief's tough stance on interest rates, they add. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of government bonds during the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)