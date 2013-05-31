* USD/INR is at 56.47/48 versus its close of 56.38/39 on
Thursday after rising to as high as 56.60 in opening deals, its
strongest since June 29, 2012.
* Dealers say the Reserve Bank of India governor's comment on
Thursday that inflation still remained high and it will take
into account the current account deficit for policy decisions,
weighs, as it dampens rate-cut hopes in June policy review.
* Domestic shares also down 0.8 percent on the back of
the governor's comments.
* Traders, however, expect some resistance as the dollar trades
weaker against the euro and other Asian currencies. See
for a snapshot on Asian currencies.
* The gross domestic product data scheduled to be released at
0530 GMT will be the next focus and traders are hoping weaker
growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates yet again in
June.
