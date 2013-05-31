* Shares in India's Jet Airways Ltd fall 4 percent a day after a share sale from its promoters failed to get fully subscribed. * The 4.3 million share sale from Jet's founder group company Tail Winds was 0.69 times subscribed, as per National Stock Exchange's data. * The sale is being done to comply with market regulator rules that listed private companies must have at least 25 percent of its shares held by public shareholders as of June 3. * Separately, Jet has agreed to sell a 24 percent stake to Gulf carrier Etihad in a $370 million deal. [ID:ID:nL3N0DBGGJ] (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)