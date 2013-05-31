* India's main BSE index falls 0.8 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.88 percent. * Lenders fall after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday retail inflation is still high, and several upside risks to inflation remain. * HDFC Bank Ltd down 2.3 percent, while ICICI bank Ltd falls 1 percent. * Recent outperformers such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) fall on profit-booking after making their respective all-time highs on Thursday. * Sun Pharma falls 1.2 percent while M&M is down 3 percent. * DLF Ltd falls 3 percent after India's largest real estate developer posted its first-ever quarterly net loss, weighed down by slowing home sales in a sluggish economy. * Caution also prevails ahead of release of the GDP data for the quarter through March at 0530 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)