* USD/INR extends gains to 56.6650/6750, its strongest since June 28, 2012 and stronger than its close of 56.38/39 on Thursday. * Traders say continued dollar demand from state-run banks on behalf of the government for defence-related payments helping the pair. * The March quarter and full-year GDP growth data in line with estimates, further denting rate-cut expectations at the June 17 policy review. * The pair is expected to rise further during the session to 56.75 levels, around which exporter selling is anticipated. The pair is mostly seen holding in a 56.40 to 56.75 range during the rest of the day, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)