* USD/INR extends gains to 56.6650/6750, its strongest
since June 28, 2012 and stronger than its close of 56.38/39 on
Thursday.
* Traders say continued dollar demand from state-run banks on
behalf of the government for defence-related payments helping
the pair.
* The March quarter and full-year GDP growth data in line with
estimates, further denting rate-cut expectations at the June 17
policy review.
* The pair is expected to rise further during the session to
56.75 levels, around which exporter selling is anticipated. The
pair is mostly seen holding in a 56.40 to 56.75 range during the
rest of the day, traders say.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)