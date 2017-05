* USD/INR extends gains to 56.76, its strongest since June 28, 2012 and sharply above its close of 56.38/39 on Thursday. * The domestic sharemarket also down 2.3 percent. * Traders say the central bank chief's comments on Thursday and the in line GDP data on Friday have completely dampened hopes for a rate cut on June 17. * Exporters preferring to stay on the sidelines in anticipation of a further fall in the rupee. However, some resistance is likely around 56.75 levels, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)