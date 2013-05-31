* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are expected to
weaken further next week as hopes for a rate cut at the central
bank's June policy review get further dented.
* The in line growth data for the March quarter and the central
bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments on retail inflation
and the current account deficit are likely to continue sparking
a re-think about the prospect of further rate cuts.
* Traders expect the old 10-year benchmark bond
to rise further to 7.55-7.57 percent levels next week. The new
10-year paper, which will soon be replacing the
old as the benchmark, is seen moving in a 7.23 to 7.35 percent
range.
* USD/INR may breach above 57 levels but exporters are
seen stepping up dollar sales around that psychological mark,
holding the pair in a 55.80 to 57.20 broad range next week.
* Traders will keep a close watch on the global dollar moves for
cues ahead of the non-farm payrolls data in the United States on
Friday.
* Domestically any comments from the central bank and government
officials will also be closely monitored.
KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH
Mon: HSBC Market Manufacturing PMI due at 0500 GMT
Wed: HSBC Services PMI due at 0500 GMT
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT
