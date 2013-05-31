* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are expected to weaken further next week as hopes for a rate cut at the central bank's June policy review get further dented. * The in line growth data for the March quarter and the central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments on retail inflation and the current account deficit are likely to continue sparking a re-think about the prospect of further rate cuts. * Traders expect the old 10-year benchmark bond to rise further to 7.55-7.57 percent levels next week. The new 10-year paper, which will soon be replacing the old as the benchmark, is seen moving in a 7.23 to 7.35 percent range. * USD/INR may breach above 57 levels but exporters are seen stepping up dollar sales around that psychological mark, holding the pair in a 55.80 to 57.20 broad range next week. * Traders will keep a close watch on the global dollar moves for cues ahead of the non-farm payrolls data in the United States on Friday. * Domestically any comments from the central bank and government officials will also be closely monitored. KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH Mon: HSBC Market Manufacturing PMI due at 0500 GMT Wed: HSBC Services PMI due at 0500 GMT Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)