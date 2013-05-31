* Indian shares are expected to remain subdued next week after January-March GDP data and RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's warnings on retail inflation and the current account deficit dash hopes the central bank would cut interest rates in June. * Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries holds its annual shareholder meeting on June 6. Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to talk about growth plans for each of the businesses and likely investment plans in his once-a-year address to investors * Dealers say any comments from RBI, rupee movement and information on the arrival of the annual monsoon rains would be key for near0term direction. KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH Mon: HSBC Market Manufacturing PMI due at 0500 GMT Wed: HSBC Services PMI due at 0500 GMT Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)