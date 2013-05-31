BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Indian shares are expected to remain subdued next week after January-March GDP data and RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's warnings on retail inflation and the current account deficit dash hopes the central bank would cut interest rates in June. * Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries holds its annual shareholder meeting on June 6. Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to talk about growth plans for each of the businesses and likely investment plans in his once-a-year address to investors * Dealers say any comments from RBI, rupee movement and information on the arrival of the annual monsoon rains would be key for near0term direction. KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH Mon: HSBC Market Manufacturing PMI due at 0500 GMT Wed: HSBC Services PMI due at 0500 GMT Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.