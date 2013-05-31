May 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Ile de France

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.25 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over May 2023 OAT

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Natixis

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011512193

