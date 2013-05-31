BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date October 31, 2022
Coupon 2.50 pct
Issue price 101.264
Reoffer price 101.264
Yield 2.334 pct
Spread 54 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2022 UKT
Payment Date June 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 650 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0849420905
Data supplied by International Insider.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.