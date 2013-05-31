BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 400 million renminbi
Maturity Date June 18, 2015
Coupon 2.40 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.40 pct
Payment Date June 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & NAB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.