* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.04 percent higher. * Asian shares began the new month on a cautious tone on Monday as uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S. stimulus would continue prompted investors to book profits from recent highs and pulled global equities lower. * Dealers say any comments from RBI, rupee movement would be key for near-term direction. * India's manufacturing PMI for May (0600 GMT) * Also on watch, key allies of India's Congress-led coalition government are likely to meet on Monday to decide on ways and means to bring in important laws - the food security bill and the land acquisition bill. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)