* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.04 percent higher.
* Asian shares began the new month on a cautious tone on Monday
as uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S. stimulus
would continue prompted investors to book profits from recent
highs and pulled global equities lower.
* Dealers say any comments from RBI, rupee movement would be key
for near-term direction.
* India's manufacturing PMI for May (0600 GMT)
* Also on watch, key allies of India's Congress-led coalition
government are likely to meet on Monday to decide on ways and
means to bring in important laws - the food security bill and
the land acquisition bill.
