* USD/INR seen starting slightly higher versus its previous close of 56.4950/5050, tracking some profit-taking in most of Asia. * Asian shares were capped on Monday as investors took profits from recent highs in the face of uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S. stimulus would continue, and data underscoring the fragility of China's economy. * The pair is seen starting at around 56.60 levels and moving in a 56.40 to 56.80 range during the first-half of the day. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.2 percent. But Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. For a snapshot see * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.2 percent. The local share market moves will be watched for direction during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)