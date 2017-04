* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield that ended at 7.24 percent and the actively traded old 10-year bond which closed at 7.44 percent are both seen edging marginally down tracking a sharp fall in global crude oil. * Oil prices fell sharply on both sides of the Atlantic late on Friday, pulled down by declines in major U.S. equity indices, large supplies, a weak demand outlook, and by technical selling that developed when support levels were pierced. * Traders, however, will be cautious of adding large positions with sentiment remaining weak after the hawkish statements from the central bank governor and largely in-line growth data last week. * Hopes for open market operations continue to limit a very sharp fall in bond prices. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)