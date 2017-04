* USD/INR trading at 56.46/47 after opening stronger at 56.55. The pair had closed at 56.4950/5050 on Friday. * The dollar's losses versus other major currencies helping the rupee slightly. The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.2 percent. * However, Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders to watch domestic share market moves for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. Shares trading up 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)