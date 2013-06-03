* Standard Chartered expects India's government bond yield curve to bull steepen for the rest of the fiscal year. * It lowers both end-June and end-September yield forecast for the 10-year to 7.25 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The new forecast is based on the 7.16 percent 2023 bond being the new benchmark. * StanChart lists weak growth, falling WPI inflation, and expectations of policy rate cuts as positives for long-end, but negatives include the RBI's continued hawkish stance, fears that foreign investors will withdraw their investments due to a weakening INR, and continued supply. * Bank is more constructive on short-end bonds due to favourable demand/supply dynamics and the government's debt switch, under which it will buy bonds maturing before 2017 by issuing 15-year paper. * StanChart cuts FY14 GDP forecast to 5.5 percent from 6 percent after release of March quarter numbers and evidence of still slow growth. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)