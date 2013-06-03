* Standard Chartered expects India's government bond yield curve
to bull steepen for the rest of the fiscal year.
* It lowers both end-June and end-September yield forecast for
the 10-year to 7.25 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. The
new forecast is based on the 7.16 percent 2023 bond
being the new benchmark.
* StanChart lists weak growth, falling WPI inflation, and
expectations of policy rate cuts as positives for long-end, but
negatives include the RBI's continued hawkish stance, fears that
foreign investors will withdraw their investments due to a
weakening INR, and continued supply.
* Bank is more constructive on short-end bonds due to favourable
demand/supply dynamics and the government's debt switch, under
which it will buy bonds maturing before 2017 by issuing 15-year
paper.
* StanChart cuts FY14 GDP forecast to 5.5 percent from 6 percent
after release of March quarter numbers and evidence of still
slow growth.
