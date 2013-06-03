(Fixes name in paragraph 8)

SINGAPORE, June 3 Japanese stocks are attractive as the economy recovers after two decades in the doldrums and investors should not be alarmed by the selloff over the past week, private bank Coutts' chief investment officer for Asia and the Middle East said on Monday.

"If you look at the underlying patterns of most things that you are going to worry about as a medium-term investor in Japan... there's nothing that breaks the back of that positive story," Gary Dugan told the Reuters Wealth Management Summit in Singapore.

Rising inflation is breathing life into the economy, he said, plus business confidence and industrial production levels are also stronger.

The Nikkei share average tumbled to a nearly six-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened fragile sentiment in Japanese equities that have now fallen 15.5 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak hit last month. [ID:nL3N0EF0MJ]

Dugan, however, reiterated his bank's positive views on Japan, noting there was widespread support for the reforms promised by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Coutts, the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L), did not give a target for the Nikkei stock index.

Japanese firms are expected to report earnings per share

(EPS) growth of 68 percent this year and 18 percent in 2014, much faster than the 11 percent and 8 percent rises forecast respectively for U.S. stocks, Coutts said in a note to clients last week, citing estimates by Goldman Sachs.

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Dugan was bearish on residential property in Hong Kong and Singapore, an asset class hugely popular among rich Asians, saying many investors appeared to be "in denial" about the risks, and that a slowdown in purchases will mean lower prices.

"You get that fuzzy period when everyone tells you everything is fine until the point when the bank tells you you must sell or you face a cash-flow problem," he said. "That new price point could be dramatically below where we are."

The fall in prices has already begun in Asian real estate investment trusts (REITs), which dropped sharply in value last week.

"People realise we have seen the low point in interest rates and therefore if I go out and borrow money today on a flexible rate, I could see the cost of that loan go up by a 100 basis points or 200 basis points over the course of the next one to two years," Dugan said.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

((Kevin.Lim@thomsonreuters.com)(65)(6403 5663)(Reuters Messaging: kevin.lim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: WEALTH SUMMIT/COUTTS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.