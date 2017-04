* USD/INR extends gains to 56.64/65 versus its close of 56.4950/5050 tracking weak domestic equity markets. * The main BSE index down 0.7 percent. * Traders, however, expect exporters to step in to sell the greenback around 56.70 levels. * The pair is seen holding in the 56.60 to 56.75 range during the rest of the session. * The dollar's weakness against major currencies is also seen limiting a sharp rise in the pair. The index of the dollar against six major currencies is down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)