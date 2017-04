* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.22 percent and the actively traded old 10-year bond 1 bp lower at 7.43 percent in afternoon trade. * Dealers say further moves will be data-driven, with close watch on trade deficit and WPI data. * Rupee moves also being closely watched as any further weakness is likely to trigger concerns about foreign fund inflows and raise issues about funding the current account deficit. * Easing repo bids at the central bank's window is also pushing back OMO hopes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)