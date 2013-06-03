* India's DLF Ltd has guided for pre-sales of 8-10
million square feet worth 60 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) in
fiscal 2014, up from 38 billion rupees in fiscal 2013, according
to Macquarie Capital Securities India, which cited an analyst
conference call.
* DLF has also guided for net debt of 170 billion rupees by the
end of fiscal 2014, down 20 percent from fiscal 2013 levels,
Macquarie said in a note to clients on Monday.
* "DLF is at an inflection point. We think as the company
delivers on debt reduction and improvement in business
operations, the stock will move up," Macquarie said.
* The investment bank also notes the upcoming completion of a
deal to sell its Amaresorts luxury hotel chain, a pick-up in
launch and sales momentum are key catalysts for the stock.
* Macquarie maintains its "outperform" rating on the stock,
albeit with a reduced target price of 275 rupees from 305 rupees
earlier.
* DLF shares were down 1.5 percent at 191.75 rupees at 0912 GMT.
($1 = 56.4850 Indian rupees)
