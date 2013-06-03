* India's DLF Ltd has guided for pre-sales of 8-10 million square feet worth 60 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) in fiscal 2014, up from 38 billion rupees in fiscal 2013, according to Macquarie Capital Securities India, which cited an analyst conference call. * DLF has also guided for net debt of 170 billion rupees by the end of fiscal 2014, down 20 percent from fiscal 2013 levels, Macquarie said in a note to clients on Monday. * "DLF is at an inflection point. We think as the company delivers on debt reduction and improvement in business operations, the stock will move up," Macquarie said. * The investment bank also notes the upcoming completion of a deal to sell its Amaresorts luxury hotel chain, a pick-up in launch and sales momentum are key catalysts for the stock. * Macquarie maintains its "outperform" rating on the stock, albeit with a reduced target price of 275 rupees from 305 rupees earlier. * DLF shares were down 1.5 percent at 191.75 rupees at 0912 GMT. ($1 = 56.4850 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)