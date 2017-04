* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is flat at 6.94 pct after rising 18 bps last week when hawkish comments by central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao put future rate cuts in doubt. * The one-year rate is currently unchanged at 7.18 percent. It rose 9 bps last week. * Hopes of open market operations dim after bids at the central bank's repo window fall to 725.25 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)