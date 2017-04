* India's main BSE index falls 0.62 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.66 percent. * Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fall 2.4 percent after the automaker's sales declined 14.4 percent in May, compared with a year earlier. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 2.3 percent on media reports the company is in talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB for between $5 billion and $6 billion to boost its generics business in developed markets. * However, Infosys Ltd gain 4.6 percent on bets the return of founder and former chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy as executive chairman would improve company's outlook. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)