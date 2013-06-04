* USD/INR seen starting weaker versus its previous close of 56.76/77 on the back of global dollar fall. * The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, suffering a vicious setback after disappointing data curbed speculation the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus anytime soon. * The pair is seen starting at around 56.60 levels and moving in a 56.50 to 56.90 range during the first-half of the day. * The Reserve Bank of India does not target any particular exchange rate, local news channels reported Governor Duvvuri Subbarao as saying on Monday, citing the Press Trust of India. * All Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the dollar. For a snapshot see. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore however currently down 0.1 percent. The local share market moves will be watched for direction during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)