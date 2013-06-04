* USD/INR seen starting weaker versus its previous close of
56.76/77 on the back of global dollar fall.
* The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a basket of
major currencies on Tuesday, suffering a vicious setback after
disappointing data curbed speculation the Federal Reserve would
scale back its stimulus anytime soon.
* The pair is seen starting at around 56.60 levels and moving in
a 56.50 to 56.90 range during the first-half of the day.
* The Reserve Bank of India does not target any particular
exchange rate, local news channels reported Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao as saying on Monday, citing the Press Trust of India.
* All Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the
dollar. For a snapshot see.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
however currently down 0.1 percent. The local share market moves
will be watched for direction during the day.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)