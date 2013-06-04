* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield that ended at 7.24 percent and the old 10-year bond, which closed at 7.46 percent, are both likely to edge down 2 to 3 basis points in opening trade. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would buy up to 70 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of bonds on June 7 through its open market operation. * Traders will also be keenly awaiting the inflation-linked bond sale due later in the day. India will sell 10 billion rupees ($180 million) in inflation-linked bonds to domestic and foreign institutional investors - the first such issuance since a failed experiment in 1997. * A rise in global crude oil prices may, however, limit sharp gains in bond prices. Crude oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday, reversing the previous session's losses, on the back of weak U.S. economic data that sent the dollar plunging and lifted oil prices. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)