June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.762

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46.1bp

Over the 3.0 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bayern Lb, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,

DZ Bank & Nord LB

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000DHY3988

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.