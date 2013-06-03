June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Svenska Cellulosa AB

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 9, 2023

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.043

Reoffer price 99.043

Yield 2.61 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0942094805

Data supplied by International Insider.