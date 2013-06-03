June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Santander Brasil Sa (Cayman Branch)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.396
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0215572717
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.