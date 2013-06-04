* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.09 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.18 percent higher. * Asian shares recovered from their lowest in about six months on Tuesday as weak new U.S. manufacturing data eased worries about the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, although investors were cautious before a more important jobs report later in the week. * Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of 0.86 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * The rupee's moves are being closely watched as any further weakness is likely to trigger concerns about foreign fund inflows and raise issues about funding the current account deficit, traders said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)