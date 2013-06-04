* USD/INR weaker at 56.59/60 versus its previous close of 56.76/77 on the back of the global dollar fall. * All Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the dollar. For a snapshot see. * The U.S. dollar wallows at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies suffering a vicious setback after disappointing data curbs speculation the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus anytime soon. * The pair is seen moving in a 56.50 to 56.90 range during the first-half of the day. * The Reserve Bank of India does not target any particular exchange rate, local news channels reported Governor Duvvuri Subbarao as saying on Monday, citing the Press Trust of India. * Traders will also watch local shares for cues on foreign fund flows. The main share index currently trading up 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)