* USD/INR weaker at 56.59/60 versus its previous close of
56.76/77 on the back of the global dollar fall.
* All Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the
dollar. For a snapshot see.
* The U.S. dollar wallows at one-month lows against a basket of
major currencies suffering a vicious setback after disappointing
data curbs speculation the Federal Reserve would scale back its
stimulus anytime soon.
* The pair is seen moving in a 56.50 to 56.90 range during the
first-half of the day.
* The Reserve Bank of India does not target any particular
exchange rate, local news channels reported Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao as saying on Monday, citing the Press Trust of India.
* Traders will also watch local shares for cues on foreign fund
flows. The main share index currently trading up 0.3
percent.
